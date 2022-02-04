Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Drops By 13.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,072.5 days.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.99) to GBX 244 ($3.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

