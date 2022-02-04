Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Rises By 36.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $2,402,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

