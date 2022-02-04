Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expands By 26.1%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
GNL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
