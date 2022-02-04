Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expands By 26.1%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GNL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

