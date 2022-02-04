Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Decreases By 18.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

CDDRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

