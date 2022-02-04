Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Drops By 19.0%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $26.03 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

