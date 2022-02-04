Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Grows By 24.9%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

