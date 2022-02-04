Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Decreases By 15.3%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 25,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Li Auto by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $842,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LI. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

LI stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -335.38 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

