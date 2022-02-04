Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreases By 18.7%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 768,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
LUNA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
LUNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
