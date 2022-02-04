Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreases By 18.7%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 768,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

LUNA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

