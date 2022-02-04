Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rises By 29.4%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 1,005,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,445.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $66.68 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

