Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Increases By 31.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $180.76 on Friday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.47.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.