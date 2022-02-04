Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expands By 23.3%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

