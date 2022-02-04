Short Interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Rises By 22.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $97.93 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 122.41.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
