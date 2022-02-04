Short Interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Rises By 22.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $97.93 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 122.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,746,201 shares of company stock worth $341,095,644. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

