Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 34.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.