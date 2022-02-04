Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Raised to €21.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

