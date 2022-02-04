Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.81.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

