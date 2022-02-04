Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.81.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

