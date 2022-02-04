Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LWSCF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.