Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 199,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.72. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

