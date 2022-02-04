Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.
Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 199,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.72. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
