Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.36 on Friday, reaching $318.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,466. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

