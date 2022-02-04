Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.99

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

