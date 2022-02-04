Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 8.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.95 and last traded at $110.40. Approximately 12,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,267,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,539 shares of company stock worth $7,375,453. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

