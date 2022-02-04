Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 0.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 2,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.