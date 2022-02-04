Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.17. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 96,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

