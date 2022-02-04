Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 158,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

