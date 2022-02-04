Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

