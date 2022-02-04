Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.33. 75,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

