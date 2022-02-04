SLR Senior Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

