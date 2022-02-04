Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. 1,453,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,565,801 shares.The stock last traded at $36.35 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.01.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.