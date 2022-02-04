Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $216.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $183.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

