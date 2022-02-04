Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.27

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Snowball has a market cap of $1.57 million and $41,305.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,470,436 coins and its circulating supply is 5,719,006 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.