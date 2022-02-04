Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS) were up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

