Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soligenix and Immuneering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $2.36 million 10.61 -$17.69 million ($0.39) -1.60 Immuneering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Immuneering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soligenix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soligenix and Immuneering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Immuneering 0 1 4 0 2.80

Soligenix currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 320.61%. Immuneering has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 283.60%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Immuneering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Soligenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -1,663.94% -103.87% -48.49% Immuneering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immuneering beats Soligenix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

