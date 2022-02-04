Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SONX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

