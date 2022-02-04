Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

