Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

