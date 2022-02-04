SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 159,160 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.91.
SPAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
