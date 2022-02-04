SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 159,160 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.91.

SPAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAQ. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

