SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,516,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $101.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

