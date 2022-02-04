SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,951 shares.The stock last traded at $35.73 and had previously closed at $35.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

