Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

SPB stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

