Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.18.

SPOT stock opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.94. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

