Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $358.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.18.

Shares of SPOT opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

