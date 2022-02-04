Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $94,144.81

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $94,144.81 and approximately $593.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 554,486 coins and its circulating supply is 554,377 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.