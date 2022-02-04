SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.68) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.61. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37).

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders bought a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 in the last ninety days.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

