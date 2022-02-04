SSR Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.