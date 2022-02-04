Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) vs. RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Critical Comparison

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stable Road Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.48%. RocketLab has a consensus price target of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.34%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, meaning that its stock price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

