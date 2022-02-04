Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

SXI stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

