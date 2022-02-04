Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Position Lowered by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Standex International worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

