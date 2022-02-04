StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 183,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 94.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,487. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

