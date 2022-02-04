Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of STLD opened at $58.87 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.