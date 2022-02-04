Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 21,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.