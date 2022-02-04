Sterling Construction Company, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $786.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.